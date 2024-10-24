Washington, DC — In recent weeks, Republican candidate Donald Trump has been wooing Muslim American voters, who hold considerable sway in a few swing states and who are turning away from the Democratic Party in large numbers.

If he's elected as the next US president, Trump can use his brash style of politics and influence over the Israeli leadership to end Israel's genocidal war on Gaza. But he will also want Palestinians to give away their land to the settlers.

"Trump may save Palestinian lives by ending the war early, but [he will] hurt them politically by doubling down on Israeli annexation policies and ethnic cleansing," Nizar Farsakh, a lecturer at George Washington University in Washington, DC, told TRT World.

"Trump is actually eager to end American involvement in foreign wars, Ukraine and the Middle East," said Farsakh, who has also served as an adviser to senior Palestinian leaders, including President Mahmoud Abbas and former Prime Minister Salam Fayyad, as well as various ministries.

Republican supporters prioritise issues like immigration and the economy over America’s costly involvement in Middle East wars.

Maintaining his hawkish tone, Trump recently told reporters in Detroit that President Biden was trying to hold Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu back, meaning he wanted Israel to de-escalate in Gaza.

Praising Netanyahu, Trump added: “I’m glad Bibi decided to do what he wanted to do”.

But in light of Trump's erratic nature, Farsakh said that when it comes to Netanyahu, Trump can "throw him under the bus if it suited his interests".

Over the past few weeks, Trump has been making pitches to Muslim Americans, especially Arab American voters.

On Monday, the Republican nominee slammed Vice President Kamala Harris' supporter Liz Cheney as someone who "wants to go to war with every Muslim country known to mankind."

On Tuesday, Trump told a crowd in the swing state North Carolina, "Why would Muslims support lying Kamala Harris when she embraces Muslim-hating and very dumb person Liz Cheney?"

"Trump is capricious. You could be his best friend one day and his arch-nemesis the next. Democrats are far more predictable," Farsakh said.

He pointed to a growing number of Trump's followers who are opposing the costly American support to Israel in its aggression against Palestinians, while other domestic issues, like the border and illegal immigration, are mostly neglected.

"Putting Israeli interests ahead of American interest is a quintessential grievance the far right has with establishment Democrats and Republicans," said Farsakh.

There has been a noticeable increase in the number of far-right American voters who oppose Israel's war on Gaza, including Republican lawmaker Thomas Massie and political commentators such as Candice Owens and Nick Fuentes.

"Don't get me wrong, Trump will still support Israel. He just will not give it a blank check the way Democrats do," Farsakh added.

Bishara Bahbah, chairman of Arab Americans for Trump group, told TRT World he is convinced that Trump offers a better chance to end the Israeli war.

"He (Trump) has repeatedly promised the Arab and Muslim American community throughout the US that this is his intent," Bahbah said.

When Trump welcomed Netanyahu to his residence in Florida, Bahbah said that Trump was more eager to see peace in the Middle East, and he also exchanged letters with the Palestinian president.