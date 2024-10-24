For years, my father and I have dreamed about visiting our homeland –Palestine– and connecting with our people, going to our village in Safad (now known as Safed), and visiting one of our holiest sites, the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Our family roots, our trees, our history live in our hearts, even though our family has been forcibly torn from our home.

But I never imagined my first trip home would be in the middle of a genocide that’s been livestreamed across the world. Even as I write this with tears rolling down my cheeks, Palestinians in Gaza are enduring one of the bloodiest weeks yet.

The world has witnessed the suffering and bombardment of Palestinians in Gaza, and now the people in Lebanon, on our screens daily. The images have been horrific, especially the recent ones of Palestinians being burned alive after Israel's bombing of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Gaza.

This summer, after spending months watching this horror unfold on my phone, I made my first trip to my homeland of Palestine.

When I learned of a multi-faith delegation travelling to Palestine, I signed up. A friend and I, both Muslim and Palestinian, joined a group of Christians, Jews, Hindus, and a Buddhist to cross into occupied Palestine with Sabeel, a Palestinian-Christian group that promotes non-violent resistance in Jerusalem, and stands in solidarity with Palestinians.

Crossing the King Hussein/Allenby Bridge from Jordan with the delegation was my first experience as a Palestinian in Palestine. I do not hold a Palestinian ID in Palestine and have no family members left there.

But this is the land that lives in the hearts of my family, one that I have heard them yearn for all my life.

They were permanently displaced during the Nakba or the great “catastrophe” in 1948 when Palestinians were violently attacked and forced into exile.

Fleeing their homes in Safad and walking to Lebanon under the impression that they'd return within a week. They’ve never been able to return, as Safad is now part of Israel after it was ethnically cleansed and forcibly seized in 1948.

More than seven decades later, many of my family members are still refugees in the Ein El Hilweh refugee camp. The place I spent my summers as a child has become the target of Israel’s recent strikes.

Palestine in our hearts

Entering into Palestine and visiting at a time where the worst and most publicly documented genocide is taking place and attacks on Palestinians in the occupied West Bank by violent settlers and the Israeli military have reached at an all-time high, I remember my parents.

Both proud Palestinian refugees, they were luckier than our other family members and were able to make it to the US and started our family here. I was born and raised in Dearborn, Michigan.

But the US is also the country that has been and continues to fund the ongoing oppression of my people. By conservative estimates, the US has spent at least $22.76 billion between October 7, 2023 and September 30, 2024 on Israel's military assaults and related funding.

The genocide taking place in Gaza exposed Israel for being the apartheid state it is and the United States for building it up. When I spoke to Palestinians there, they told me how much harder life has gotten since the war on Gaza began. One woman even said, "they (Israel) make you miss the way they occupied you before October."

Where are you really from?

My American passport has my first and last name listed –Hebah Kassem. Because of my name, and only my name, I experienced a different line of questioning from Israeli security than my colleagues on the delegation.

Repeatedly asked where I was originally from, where my parents are from, if I have friends and relatives in the occupied West Bank, if I hold any other documentation in Lebanon, and where I was staying in the occupied West Bank, despite saying multiple times that I am an American and was heading to Jerusalem.

At the crossing, I saw how the Israelis were looking at me and how Palestinians were discriminated against and made to endure arbitrary “security” measures.

Our delegation went to parts of the country and visited areas most people would never go, including to the border of Gaza where we witnessed an airstrike from the bus, visited Bedouin villages under attack of settler violence, sites of home demolition, refugee camps, occupied West Bank cities that have been raided, the Tent of Nations, and more.

During my trip, one thing was very clear: every Palestinian is suffering. Palestinian businesses in both Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank are struggling to keep their doors open as tourism has significantly declined since October.

Jewish settler attacks on Palestinians and the number of Palestinians killed have increased significantly in the last couple of years.

Israel is stealing more and more Palestinian land and is escalating their demolition of Palestinian homes, like the ones we saw destroyed in Silwan, a Palestinian neighbourhood in occupied East Jerusalem.

Here, 80 percent of homes have eviction notices, with Israel strategically tearing them down, one by one.

The military has raided many of the cities and refugee camps of the occupied West Bank and have detained innocent children and teenagers daily since October 7.

While I was in Palestine, Israel's military shot in the head and killed a Turkish-American activist, Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, as she protested illegal settlements.

It also launched a large-scale raid on the occupied West Bank, closing in on Jenin, Tulkarem, Nablus, and Tubas, with raids, drone strikes, and destruction of infrastructure.

'We're next'

Palestinians are seeing the genocide taking place a few miles from their homes, and experiencing the occupation in ways they never have before. Almost every Palestinian I met said something along the lines of "we see what's happening in Gaza and Jenin, it's only a matter of time before it's our turn. They want us all dead." This broke me.