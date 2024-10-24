WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russia's Putin does not deny North Korea troops deployment in Ukraine
US says deployment of North Korean troops in Ukraine could mark a significant escalation.
Russia's Putin does not deny North Korea troops deployment in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin reacts during a press conference at the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia. / Photo: Reuters
October 24, 2024

President Vladimir Putin has not denied US claims that North Korea had sent troops to Russia but said that it was up to Moscow how to run its mutual defence clause with Pyongyang and accused the West of escalating the Ukraine war.

The United States said that it had seen evidence that North Korea has sent 3,000 troops to Russia for possible deployment in Ukraine, a move that could mark a significant escalation of the Ukraine war.

Asked by a reporter about satellite imagery showing North Korean troop movements on Thursday, Putin said: "Images are a serious thing. If there are images, then they reflect something."

But he said it was the West which had escalated the Ukraine crisis and said NATO officers and instructors were directly involved in the Ukraine war

RelatedHere's what we know about N Korea's alleged troop deployment to Russia

"We know who is present there, from which European NATO countries, and how they carry out this work," Putin said.

Recommended

The Kremlin chief specifically mentioned Article 4 of the Russian partnership deal with North Korea that deals with mutual defence.

"There is article 4. We have never doubted in the least that the North Korean leadership takes our agreements seriously. But what we do within the framework of this article is our business," Putin said.

He said that Russia's army was moving forward along all sections of the front in Ukraine, and had trapped a large number of Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region.

Ukrainian intelligence agency claims that a total of around 12,000 North Korean troops, including 500 officers and three generals, were already in Russia, and training was taking place on five military bases.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad