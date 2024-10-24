Türkiye is ready to support efforts to transform the United Nations into a renewed beacon of hope for humanity, the country’s president has said.

"Türkiye is ready to support all efforts to ensure that the UN, which it considers the cornerstone of multilateralism, once again becomes a beacon of hope for humanity and that the international system is structured effectively based on principles of justice, equality and solidarity, free from double standards," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in his celebration message on the occasion of the 79th anniversary of the UN.

Erdogan expressed Ankara’s determination to continue to make concrete contributions to activities under the UN’s framework aimed at mediation, conflict prevention, peacekeeping, counter-terrorism, migration management, sustainability, environmental protection, and "initiatives like the Alliance of Civilisations."

The increasing presence of the UN in the country, especially in Istanbul, is a “concrete manifestation” of Ankara’s strengthened cooperation with the UN, the President said.

Reiterating that the UN Security Council failed in its duty to prevent the situation from getting worse in Gaza, President Erdogan said the Council "is emboldening the perpetrators with its stance and undermining faith in the rules-based international system.”

"Sadly, the Security Council, which is endowed with the broadest powers for this purpose, is currently mired in inertia due to its helplessness in the face of developments that trample both international law and human dignity," he added.