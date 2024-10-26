WORLD
Thousands of far-right protesters rally in London
Protesters demand stricter immigration policies and the release of a notorious anti-Muslim agitator, while a counter-protest is held simultaneously by Stand Up To Racism.
Supporters of Britain's notorious anti-Muslim agitator, Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, also known as Tommy Robinson gather near to Parliament Square after a Uniting the Kingdom march through central London on October 26, 2024. / Photo: AFP
October 26, 2024

Thousands of protesters marched through central London calling for tougher immigration laws, in a heavily policed march after the arrest of a far-right leader.

Supporters of the British anti-Islam campaigner and one of the UK’s most prominent far-right extremists, Tommy Robinson, called for his release and criticised the government for its crackdown on far-right protesters after unrest over the summer.

A counter-protest organised by a coalition of left-wing groups was held at the same time on Saturday.

Robinson was remanded in custody on Friday ahead of a court hearing on Monday concerning allegations that he breached a 2021 High Court order barring him from repeating libellous allegations against a Syrian refugee who successfully sued him.

RelatedSurge in youth terrorism cases tied to far-right extremism: UK spy chief
SOURCE:AFP
