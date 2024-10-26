Thousands of protesters marched through central London calling for tougher immigration laws, in a heavily policed march after the arrest of a far-right leader.

Supporters of the British anti-Islam campaigner and one of the UK’s most prominent far-right extremists, Tommy Robinson, called for his release and criticised the government for its crackdown on far-right protesters after unrest over the summer.

A counter-protest organised by a coalition of left-wing groups was held at the same time on Saturday.