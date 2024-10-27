WORLD
China vows 'countermeasures' after US' $2B arms sale to Taiwan
"China will take resolute countermeasures and take all measures necessary to firmly defend national sovereignty, security and territorial integrity," China's Foreign Ministry says.
China urges the United States to immediately stop arming Taiwan and stop its dangerous moves that undermine peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. / Photo: Reuters Archive
October 27, 2024

China will take "countermeasures" to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity, the government has said, lambasting a $2 billion arms sale package by the United States to Taiwan.

On Friday, the Pentagon said the United States had approved a potential $2 billion arms sale package to Taiwan, including the delivery for the first time to the island of an advanced air defence missile system battle-tested in Ukraine.

In a statement on Saturday, China's Foreign Ministry said it strongly condemns and firmly opposes the sales and has lodged "solemn representations" with the United States.

China urges the United States to immediately stop arming Taiwan and stop its dangerous moves that undermine peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, it added.

"China will take resolute countermeasures and take all measures necessary to firmly defend national sovereignty, security and territorial integrity," the ministry said, without elaborating.

Taiwan's response

China has, over the past five years, stepped up its military activities around Taiwan, whose government rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims, including staging a new round of war games earlier this month.

Taiwan's government has welcomed the new arms sale, the 17th of the Biden administration to the island.

"In the face of China's threats, Taiwan is duty-bound to protect its homeland and will continue to demonstrate its determination to defend itself," Taiwan's foreign ministry said, responding to the arms sale.

SOURCE:Reuters
