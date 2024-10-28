Donald Trump has accused Kamala Harris of destroying the United States, attacking his rival as the centrepiece of his headline-grabbing New York City rally.

"You've destroyed our country. We're not going to take it anymore, Kamala, you're fired. Get out. Get out. You're fired," Trump told the crowd at the iconic Madison Square Garden arena on Sunday.

The Republican nominee began by asking the same questions he's asked at the start of every recent rally: "Are you better off now than you were four years ago?" The crowd responded with a resounding "No!"

"This election is a choice between whether we'll have four more years of gross incompetence and failure, or whether we'll begin the greatest years in the history of our country," he said after being introduced by his wife, Melania Trump, whose rare surprise appearance comes after she has been largely absent on the campaign trail.

Meanwhile, for Harris, mobilising voters in Philadelphia, a traditional Democratic stronghold, is crucial for her chances of beating Trump. If turnout falls short here, she'll struggle to overcome Trump's advantages in Pennsylvania's rural areas.

Speaking at a city recreation centre, the Democratic vice president singled out young voters, praising them for being "rightly impatient for change," and told the audience that "there is too much at stake" in the campaign.

"We must not wake up the day after the election and have any regret about what we could have done in these next nine days," Harris said.