Washington, DC — Raul Sanchez has spent two decades working as an electrician in the city of Glendale, Arizona, but these days, he is tackling a more pressing question than faulty circuits: Who can he trust to steer the country in the right direction?

For the 44-year-old, the upcoming election feels personal. "I voted for Biden in 2020 because we needed a change," he told TRT World.

"I think it is worse now. I mean, groceries, gas — everything around here is more expensive. Trump was not perfect, but at least there was the promise of a better economy in his time."

Raul's concerns reflect a significant shift unfolding across Arizona — a key swing state — where Latino voters, making up over a quarter of the electorate, are becoming a crucial factor in the 2024 race.

Analysts have called the resurgence of inflation under the current administration the “biggest economic story” of the Biden-Harris years.

Inflation remained remarkably subdued under the term of former US President Barack Obama, a trend that continued throughout Trump’s four years in the White House. It ranged between 2.9 percent in June 2018 and 0.2 percent in May 2020.

However, both Trump and Biden administrations pumped massive amounts of cash into the economy through two pandemic-related stimulus packages in 2020 and 2021. The printing of excess money created a steep rise in consumer prices as inflation hit almost nine percent in June 2022.

Shift towards Trump

Once thought to be a reliable voting bloc for Democrats, many Latinos are reconsidering their loyalties this time around.

"The Latino or the Mexican American vote is a crucial constituency in this state, and it is a rapidly growing percentage of the population (30.7 percent), so its importance is bound to increase over time," David N Gibbs, a history professor at the University of Arizona, told TRT World.

"There has been considerable movement of Latinos towards Trump, a matter of enormous concern to Democrats, who long assumed that this was a solid Democratic constituency, which it no longer is."

Inflation is hitting hard in capital Phoenix and its sprawling suburbs, home to nearly 60 percent of Arizona's voting population. Many voters feel overlooked despite the Biden administration's claims of job growth and infrastructure investments.

"Matters of the pocket are real," Sanchez said. "It’s about whether you can fill your gas tank without thinking twice."

Immigration casts a long shadow

Immigration also looms large in Arizona, home to the Grand Canyon, especially with its proximity to the Mexican border. This issue is particularly nuanced for Latino voters.

"A lot of people assume we're all for open borders," Sanchez said. "But not everyone feels that way. Some of us think there should be limits. It’s about protecting jobs and keeping things safe."

This shifting political landscape reflects a broader trend. Trump's appeal now extends beyond white working-class voters to include a diverse coalition of Latinos who feel neglected by the political establishment.

"The shift isn't just about race. It's also about class," noted Gibbs, who is also the author of "Revolt of the Rich: How the Politics of the 1970s Widened America’s Class Divide".