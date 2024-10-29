WORLD
2 MIN READ
If opposition won, EU would call Georgia's vote democratic: Hungary's Orban
The Hungarian PM congratulated the Georgian people for "having voted for peace" and "not allowing the country to become a second Ukraine".
If opposition won, EU would call Georgia's vote democratic: Hungary's Orban
During Tuesday's meeting with Orban, PM Kobakhidze thanked him for his support of Georgia's integration into the EU and noted that the two countries show values and approaches. / Photo: AP
October 29, 2024

Georgia's governing party, which has faced massive opposition protests demanding the annulment of its declared victory in the weekend parliamentary election, is getting a boost with the visit from Hungary's prime minister.

Victor Orban, the first foreign leader to congratulate Georgian Dream, arrived on Monday in Georgia on a trip that highlighted his rifts within the European Union.

Amid "allegations of vote rigging", the Kremlin has rejected the accusations of interference.

The EU has said Orban doesn't have any mandate from the bloc for the visit.

'Becoming a second Ukraine'

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, a member of Georgian Dream, described his party’s success as “impressive and obvious,” and that “any attempts to talk about election manipulation are doomed to failure.”

Recommended

During Tuesday's meeting with Orban, Kobakhidze thanked him for his support of Georgia's integration into the EU and noted that the two countries show values and approaches.

Orban, in his turn, declared that Georgia's parliamentary election, whose results have been bitterly contested by the opposition, had been "free and democratic".

The Hungarian prime minister, who has maintained friendly ties to Russia, congratulated the Georgian people for "having voted for peace" and "not letting your country become a second Ukraine".

Orban, the current holder of the European Union's rotating presidency, said that "if the opposition had won, Brussels would have called Saturday's vote "democratic".

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad