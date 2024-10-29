Georgia's governing party, which has faced massive opposition protests demanding the annulment of its declared victory in the weekend parliamentary election, is getting a boost with the visit from Hungary's prime minister.

Victor Orban, the first foreign leader to congratulate Georgian Dream, arrived on Monday in Georgia on a trip that highlighted his rifts within the European Union.

Amid "allegations of vote rigging", the Kremlin has rejected the accusations of interference.

The EU has said Orban doesn't have any mandate from the bloc for the visit.

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, a member of Georgian Dream, described his party’s success as “impressive and obvious,” and that “any attempts to talk about election manipulation are doomed to failure.”