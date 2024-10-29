WORLD
3 MIN READ
Ex-Trump advisor Steve Bannon freed after prison term for defying Congress
Former US president Donald Trump's advisor Steve Bannon completed a four-month prison sentence for defying a congressional subpoena regarding the Capitol attack probe.
Ex-Trump advisor Steve Bannon freed after prison term for defying Congress
Bannon freed from prison plans to continue appeal over contempt conviction. / Photo: AP
October 29, 2024

Longtime Donald Trump ally Steve Bannon was released from prison early Tuesday, after serving a four-month sentence for defying a subpoena in the congressional investigation into the US Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021.

Bannon left the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Connecticut, according to Kristie Breshears, a spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

He planned to hold a news conference later in the day in Manhattan, his representatives said. He’s also expected to resume his podcast on Tuesday.

Bannon, 70, reported to the prison on July 1 after the Supreme Court rejected his bid to delay the prison sentence while he appeals his conviction.

A jury found Bannon guilty in 2022 of two counts of contempt of Congress: one for refusing to sit for a deposition with the January 6 House Committee and a second for refusing to provide documents related to his involvement in Trump's efforts to overturn his loss to Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential race.

When he began serving his sentence in July, Bannon called himself a “political prisoner."

“I am proud of going to prison,” he said at the time, adding that he was standing up to Attorney General Merrick Garland and a “corrupt” Justice Department.

RelatedWhy the fuss over Steve Bannon?
Recommended

Pleading not guilty

Trump, a Republican, is seeking to regain the presidency in next week's election against Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.

A federal appeals court panel upheld Bannon's convictions in May. Bannon is now asking the full appeals court to hear his case.

His legal team had argued that the congressional subpoena was invalid because Trump had asserted executive privilege.

Prosecutors, though, say Bannon had left the White House years before and Trump had never invoked executive privilege in front of the committee.

Bannon faces additional criminal charges in New York state court, alleging he duped donors who gave money to build a wall along the US-Mexico border.

Bannon has pleaded not guilty to money laundering, conspiracy, fraud and other charges. A trial in that case is scheduled to begin in December.

RelatedTrump blasts Bannon saying former aide has 'lost his mind'
Explore
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad