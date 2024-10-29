Washington, DC — The comments of ex-New York mayor and prominent Donald Trump political advocate, Rudy Giuliani, that Palestinians "are taught to kill us at two years old" have kicked up a storm inside the Trump camp, with the ex-president's Muslim supporters aghast at Giuliani's fear-mongering and anti-Palestine speech.

"Giuliani is an unhinged lunatic who stands against the very existence of the Palestinian people," Bishara Bahbah, Trump's Muslim ally and chairman of Arab Americans for Trump group, told TRT World on Tuesday.

Bahbah is wooing Arab American voters to back the former president against Vice President Kamala Harris over the latter's unwavering military and monetary support for Israel in its ongoing war on besieged Gaza.

Giuliani in his inflammatory speech said Palestinians "are taught to kill us at two years old. They won't let a Palestinian in Jordan. They won't let a Palestinian in Egypt. And Harris wants to bring them to you."

He continued, "They may have good people. I'm sorry I don't take a risk with people who are taught to kill Americans at two. I am on the side of Israel. You are on the side of Israel. Donald Trump is on the side of Israel. And they are on the side of the terrorists."

Giuliani "falsely stated" that the Palestinians teach their children to kill Israeli children, Bahbah said, adding he was one of the 35 speakers prior to Trump's speech at a campaign rally in New York's Madison Square Garden on Sunday.

"It is unfortunate that he was not properly vetted regarding his comments on the stage," Bahbah added.

No stranger to controversies

Meanwhile, Trump's special envoy to the Arab and Muslim communities, Massad Boulos, said in a statement that Giuliani's comments "do not represent Trump or the Republican Party."

The Lebanese American businessman Boulos, whose son is married to Trump's daughter Tiffany, has been engaged in Trump's outreach to Arab and Muslim communities who are shifting away from the Democratic Party over the Gaza war.

But statements like the one made by Giuliani — which Trump has not reacted to so far — could disrupt the outreach of both Boulos and Bahbah at a crucial time with election just seven days away.

"Trump thrives on this kind of stuff," Democratic State Representative Christine Sinicki told TRT World, addingbefore the Republican leader could deliver what he is promising to his Muslim allies "he's got to get elected which I don't see happening."