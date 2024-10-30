Southern Africa's diamond-rich nation of Botswana has voted in general elections with the ruling party seeking to extend its nearly six-decade rule and hand a second term to President Mokgweetsi Masisi.

Polls opened at 6:30 am (0430 GMT) for more than a million people registered to vote, with four presidential candidates in the race to head the region's oldest standing democracy, installed on independence from Britain in 1966 when the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) took office.

"It is my time to voice my opinion. I can't wait," said Lone Kobe, 38, who had been queueing since 3:15 am at a school in Gaborone hosting a polling station.

"I would like to experience a new Botswana. We are seeing a percentage of the population enjoying the benefits. We are just the spectators, like we are watching a movie," said the self-employed woman, a light blanket around her shoulders.

There were irregularities in the functioning of the Independent Electoral Authority (IEC) in favour of the ruling party, he said, echoing opposition claims in the lead-up to the polls. "It's an open secret."

Opposition groups have been critical of the IEC including for failing to share a digital version of the voters roll and a shortage of ballot papers in early voting for public officers.

An unemployment rate that has reached 27 percent amid a weakening economy has been one of the key concerns of voters ahead of the elections, alongside claims of government corruption and mismanagement.

But the ruling party points to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy, with weakened demand for diamonds also chipping away at revenues.

An energetic Masisi, 63, held a final campaign rally with about 400 cheering supporters in the capital late Tuesday, saying that he wanted to use his second term "to polish" what he started in his first five years.