As the United States prepares for its next presidential transition, ties with Türkiye appear to be at a critical juncture.

On the one hand, Trump's presidency balanced cooperation and tension with Ankara, notably allowing Turkish military presence in Syria while taking a more pragmatic, transactional stance on issues like the S-400 purchase. On the other is Kamala Harris, who has been representing US President Joe Biden and his foreign policy agenda as his vice president.

While analysts can readily predict what another Trump term might mean for Türkiye, Harris’s individual approach is less clear.

Yet experts agree that her stance toward Türkiye—a NATO ally—would likely extend President Biden’s policies, which have been marred by persistent disagreements with Ankara.

“If Kamala Harris is elected, she will continue President Biden’s foreign policy toward Türkiye, which has proven mostly critical and problematic,” Dr Isil Acehan from the Türkiye Research Foundation (TAV) tells TRT World.

Throughout his term, Biden did not visit Türkiye once, a snub reciprocated by Erdogan, who avoided the White House during trips to the United States.

Biden’s administration has also enforced Türkiye’s exclusion from the F-35 programme and blocked F-16 procurements, further souring relations.

More worryingly for Ankara, Biden has refused to cut off support to the PKK terrorist group’s Syrian offshoot, YPG, or extradite members of the FETO terrorist group, whose ringleader, Gulen, recently died at a Pennsylvania hospital.

“Alliances require a shared perspective on key issues, but that is not currently the case for Türkiye and the US, particularly concerning terrorism,” says Furkan Kaya, an associate professor of History at Yeditepe University.

Mirroring red lines?

The PKK is designated a terrorist organisation by both Türkiye and the US, and it has been responsible for over 40,000 deaths in Türkiye over the past four decades. For Ankara, terrorism is a “red line,” a stance that Washington does not fully share when it comes to PKK's Syrian offshoot YPG.

Since the Obama administration, the US has been pushing to legitimise the PKK terrorist organisation’s presence along Türkiye’s southern borders by employing PKK/YPG members in its so-called fight against Daesh.

“The PKK/YPG was used as the US’s proxy in the region, effectively enabling a terrorist stronghold south of Türkiye,” says Kaya, adding that a Harris presidency would likely mirror Obama’s approach.

“They will continue to endorse the PKK/YPG. They are already stating this publicly,” he notes.

Doublespeak on Gaza

Ankara and Washington’s opposite stances on Israel’s ongoing war on Gaza are yet another point of disagreement.

Türkiye has been outspoken against Israeli actions in Gaza, criticising the West for complicity in the deaths of Palestinian civilians.

President Erdogan has repeatedly blamed Israel’s allies, including the US, for supporting Tel Aviv’s war. Israel is facing genocide charges at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for its actions in Gaza, and Türkiye is part of the proceedings.

Meanwhile, Harris, like Biden, has supported a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine and called for humanitarian aid to Gaza. Yet she simultaneously endorsed Israel’s “right to defend itself,” ruling out any arms embargo on Israel.

“Whether Harris or Trump wins doesn’t matter; even their debates focused on who would support Israel more,” Kaya observes.