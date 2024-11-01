Former US President and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has filed a $10 billion lawsuit against CBS News, alleging that the television network edited an interview with Vice President and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris on 60 Minutes that painted her in a positive light, according to media outlets.

The suit, filed in US District Court in the Northern District of Texas on Thursday, alleges that CBS engaged in "partisan and unlawful acts of election and voter interference through malicious, deceptive and substantial news distortion."

It centres around two video clips of an October interview 60 Minutes conducted with Harris. One clip was edited to include a longer section of her response about the Israeli war on Palestine, with the lawsuit contending that the editing decision was meant to intentionally assist Harris and mislead the public while putting Trump at an unfair disadvantage.

"To paper over Kamala’s 'word salad' weakness, CBS used its national platform on 60 Minutes to cross the line from the exercise of judgment in reporting to deceitful, deceptive manipulation of news," the former president's attorneys claimed in court papers.

CBS News was quick to defend itself against the allegations of the lawsuit, which seeks $10 billion in damages, saying Trump's claims are "completely without merit."

"Former President Trump's repeated claims against 60 Minutes are false," CBS News said in a statement. "The interview was not doctored, and 60 Minutes did not hide any part of the vice president’s answer to the question at issue. 60 Minutes fairly presented the interview to inform the viewing audience, and not to mislead it."

"The lawsuit Trump has brought today against CBS is completely without merit, and we will vigorously defend against it," the statement continued.