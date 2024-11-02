Russia has claimed that it took control of two more settlements in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, marking its further advances.

The Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement on Saturday that Russian forces captured the settlements of Pershotravneve in the Kharkiv region and Kurakhivka in the Donetsk region.

The ministry also said the Russian forces improved positions along the entire frontline and destroyed and captured weapons and military equipment.