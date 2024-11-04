A poorly maintained bus veered off the road and plunged into a deep Himalayan ravine in northern India on Monday, killing at least 36 passengers and injuring several others, officials said.

The accident occurred in Almora district in the mountainous state of Uttarakhand.

The bus was carrying around 60 people, and more than 20 have been injured, said Deepak Rawat, a senior state government official. Authorities said earlier they believed there were 42 passengers, which was how many people the bus could accommodate.

"So far, 36 casualties have been confirmed," Rawat told reporters. "Three critically injured have been sent to hospital using a helicopter."

Photographs released by government rescue teams showed the crumpled wreckage of the bus in thick undergrowth, with the twisted front of the vehicle squashed nearly flat.

Teams of rescue and relief workers were deployed to the site and authorities said the death toll may rise as they work to rescue passengers who may still be trapped inside.

The state’s chief minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, said the teams are working to quickly evacuate the injured passengers to the nearest health center for treatment and that authorities have been instructed to airlift those seriously hurt.

The state government has opened an investigation into the accident, a state government official Vineet Pall said, adding that preliminary information suggested that the dilapidated bus skidded before tumbling down a 60 metre-deep gorge.

A number of passengers managed to escape or were thrown out by the impact, and then alerted authorities about the accident.