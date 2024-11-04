A presidential election unlike any other in US history enters its last full day on Monday with Donald Trump and Kamala Harris scrambling for an edge in a contest each portrays as an existential moment for America.

Even after the astonishing blur of events over the last few months, the electorate is divided down the middle, both nationally and in the seven battleground states expected to determine the outcome.

The winner may not be known for days after Tuesday's vote.

Former president Trump, a 78-year-old Republican, survived two assassination attempts weeks after a New York City jury made him the first former US president to be convicted of a felony.

Vice President Harris, 60, was catapulted to the top of the Democratic ticket in July giving her a chance to become the first woman to hold the world's most powerful job after President Joe Biden, 81, dropped his reelection bid under pressure from his party.

For all that turmoil, the contours of the race have changed little and polls have shown Harris and Trump running neck and neck since the summer.

More than 78 million voters have already cast ballots in early voting, but the next two days will provide a critical test of whether Harris' or Trump's campaign does the better job of driving supporters to the polls.

"It's ours to lose," Trump told thousands of supporters gathered in an arena in Raleigh, North Carolina, one of the seven battleground states. "If we get everybody out and vote, there’s not a thing they can do."

It was the first of four campaign stops for the former president. Harris, meanwhile, planned to campaign across Pennsylvania, another crucial swing state.

Voters have broken century-old participation records in the last two presidential elections, a sign of the passion that Trump stirs in both political parties.

Both sides are flooding internet platforms and TV and radio stations with a last round of advertisements. Harris' campaign team believes the sheer size of its voter mobilisation efforts is making a difference, and says its volunteers knocked on hundreds of thousands of doors in each of the battleground states this weekend.

"We are feeling very good about where we are right now," campaign chair Jen O'Malley Dillon told reporters.

The campaign says its internal data shows that undecided voters, particularly women, are breaking in their favour, and says it has seen an increase in early voting among core parts of their coalition, including young voters and voters of colour.

Trump’s campaign has outsourced most of the work to outside groups.

Those groups have been more focused on contacting Trump supporters who do not reliably participate in elections, rather than undecided voters.