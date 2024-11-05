More than 250 National Guard troops have been mobilised in 15 US states to support the election process, CNN reported on Tuesday.

A National Guard spokesperson told CNN that the deployments are in Alabama, Arizona, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, Wisconsin and West Virginia.

"A little less than half of the troops are assisting with cybersecurity missions," the spokesperson said, adding that the remaining troops are fulfilling support roles based on requests.

The report affirmed that 85 troops are on standby in Colorado, Washington DC, Florida and Nevada, and are prepared to respond if needed.

External threats