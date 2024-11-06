Donald Trump claimed victory as the 47th president-elect of the US early on Wednesday in a jubilant speech to his supporters in Florida.

Without waiting for his Democratic rival Kamala Harris to concede the race, Trump announced his return to the White House for a second, non-consecutive term soon after The Associated Press called the election in his favour.

Flanked by his family members and political associates, including Vice President-elect JD Vance, Trump threw in many impromptu comments in a prepared speech that he read off the teleprompter.

Here are the five takeaways from his 25-minute address to his supporters.

‘I’m going to stop wars’

Trump reiterated his position on the ongoing wars in the Middle East and Ukraine in unequivocal terms—something his Democratic rival failed to do throughout her months-long campaign.

“You know we had no wars for years. We had no wars, except when we defeated ISIS. We defeated ISIS in record time. But we had no wars. They said, ‘he will start a war.’ I’m not going to start a war, I’m going to stop wars,” he said.

In the run-up to the election, Trump repeatedly said he would bring Israel’s war on Gaza to an immediate end.

Similarly, he has claimed that he could convince Russia and Ukraine to end their war in one day.

In contrast, Harris consistently sent mixed signals on the Gaza war. She would defend the pro-Israel approach of the Biden-Harris White House while paying lip-service to the plight of Gaza where Tel Aviv has killed over 43,000 people, mostly women and children, since October 7, 2023.

Trump’s latest comment reiterating his commitment to ensuring immediate peace in the Middle East is in line with his anti-war position expressed in an April interview. “Get it over with and let’s get back to peace and stop killing people.”

Regardless of his seemingly anti-war position, Trump likes to identify himself as the "most pro-Israel president" in the history of the US. Unlike his other claims, this one actually stands up to scrutiny.

It was under Trump’s presidency that the Arab-Israeli normalisation process started as part of the Abraham Accords, bilateral agreements that Israel signed with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in 2020.

In a break with official US policy for decades, the Trump administration also recognised Jerusalem as capital of Israel and shifted the US embassy from Tel Aviv, a move that drew global protest.

‘Legal’ immigrants are welcome

Trump’s campaign repeatedly demonised migrants, both regular and irregular, in the run-up to the November 5 election. But the victory speech by the president-elect on Wednesday demonstrated a shift from his earlier blanket opposition to immigration.

“We’re going to have to let people come into our country. We want people to come back in, but… they have to come in legally,” he said.

Trump plans to reintroduce his first-term policy of curbing illegal border crossings. “We’re going to have to seal up those borders… We’re going to fix our borders,” he said.

According to an estimate by the US Department of Homeland Security, as many as 11 million irregular migrants lived in the US as of January 2022.