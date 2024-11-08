Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri said that unrest in Amsterdam, following a European League match, reflects the spontaneous repercussions of Israel’s continued "massacres" in Gaza, with no international intervention to stop them.

Zuhri told Anadolu Agency on Friday that "the events in Amsterdam confirm that the ongoing genocide in Gaza, broadcast live without international action to halt it and hold those responsible accountable, can lead to such spontaneous reactions."

He added, "Ending the genocide in Gaza is fundamental to respecting and protecting human rights, ensuring regional and global peace and security."

Separately, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry condemned Israeli football fans' anti-Arab slogans and desecrating the Palestinian flag in Amsterdam.

The ministry released the following statement: “We denounce the anti-Arab slogans and the violent acts carried out by supporters of an Israeli football team known for its racist tendencies, in the Dutch capital Amsterdam over the course of three consecutive days.”

62 arrested