In September 2008, Bulent Altan, then a 30-year-old aerospace engineer from SpaceX, was facing a do-or-die situation.

At the time, SpaceX – US entrepreneur Elon Musk’s company, known for designing, manufacturing and launching advanced rockets and spacecraft– was facing serious setbacks. Three rocket launches had already failed, and with one more unsuccessful attempt, the company would have been forced to close its doors since it was on the verge of bankruptcy.

Altan, along with 20-odd SpaceX engineers, was on board a US Air Force cargo plane from Los Angeles, with the Falcon 1 rocket stowed in the aircraft’s lower compartment. They were heading towards a launch site in the Marshall Islands, determined to send the first ever privately developed liquid fuel rocket into space.

This anecdote carries weight – it captures a pivotal moment in the genesis of Musk’s entrepreneurial journey. And Altan’s contribution may have lingered quietly in archives if he didn’t find mention in the newest published biography of Elon Musk written by the famed American non-fiction writer Walter Isaacson, who has authored best-selling books on the greatest engineering minds like Benjamin Franklin and Steve Jobs.

In late October, now 46-year-old Altan was in Istanbul, his hometown, and we got a chance to meet him and talk about some of the turning points of SpaceX, which went on to dominate the 21st century space race.

Recalling the Air Force cargo anecdote, Altan says he was chit-chatting with the pilots in the cockpit during the flight and suddenly he heard a loud popping sound.

He ran down to the plane’s cargo hold and found the creaky noise coming from Falcon 1. The $90 million rocket was “imploding” from air pressure.

He rushed back into the cockpit, yelling at the top of his lungs: “We have to go up, we have to go up.”

The rocket was fuel-less, lighter in weight, susceptible to implosion due to the change in air pressure.

The pilots ascended quickly, but they asked Altan to find a solution within 10 minutes since the plane was running low on fuel.

It was a disaster in the making. The imploding rocket could well be a metaphor for an imploding SpaceX, which needed a successful launch to survive.

So what did Altan do in the next 10 minutes?

“We used that time to open up many openings in the rocket, let it breathe… it popped back into shape again, and we landed (safely),” Altan says.

Rockets are fickle. Even the minutest structural irregularity can disrupt their flight. The air pressure had dented the exterior of the rocket and a critical device was dislodged.

Altan thought it was game over. Musk would either shut down the company or ask the factory back in California to rebuild the rocket from scratch.

But Musk surprised Altan, insisting that the same rocket be restored to perfection at the launch site—something unheard of in the history of rocket science.

“He said if you bring that rocket back (to the factory), we will never make it to orbit because the company will not exist. This was a Hail Mary (moment), as they say. We needed to make it happen,” says Altan.

Musk gave Altan and his co-workers six weeks to launch the rocket, or he would shut down the company.

Isaacson wrote in his 2023 book titled Elon Musk that the eccentric Musk allowed his team of engineers to play fast and loose with “quality controls and risk-reduction procedures” after the rocket’s near-implosion episode.

As a result, Altan and his fellow engineers repaired the damaged rocket in five days. They met the deadline well before Musk’s mark.

On September 28, 2008, SpaceX’s Falcon 1 successfully reached orbit.

The 42nd employee

Born in Istanbul to university professors who taught civil engineering, photogrammetry and remote sensing at the Istanbul Technical University, Altan grew up with a deep interest in science.

The plaque that he received when he “graduated” from preschool at age six said Altan “loves everything related to space” and “loves building spaceships and rockets” using blocks and legos.

“The STEM [science, technology, engineering and mathematics] side of things were quite elevated in our family. If I was going to do anything with maths and physics and whatnot, I would always study with my mom, who was very good at that,” he says.

Altan passed high school in 1996 and left for Munich to study computer science and aerospace.

He went on to do his second master’s degree at Stanford University in the US with a focus on aeronautics and astronautics.

The thought of pursuing a PhD after completing his second master’s degree never crossed his mind, he says. PhDs aren’t particularly known for moving the needle when it comes to rapidly evolving scientific disciplines like astronautics—a field that changed fundamentally over the last 25 years.

During his Stanford days, Altan was part of a student group that was building the first CubeSats, nanosatellites that have a mass of no more than two kilograms and are made using off-the-shelf electronic components.

The CubeSat technology was evolving then as satellites at the time used to be extremely big, heavy devices. He realised early on that there was potential to make “very tiny satellites”.

“There was an individual down in Los Angeles, Elon Musk, who was thinking that rockets can be done privately in a completely different – I don't want to say technology—but in a different industrial stack-up… In a different, vertically integrated, quick iteration, frugal, cost-oriented way,” Altan says.

Once Musk interviewed Altan, the SpaceX CEO was desperate to bring him on board. But there was one big problem. Moving to Los Angeles was out of the question for Altan because his wife, Rachel Searles, had a steady job at Google in the San Francisco Bay Area.

When he learned the reason for Altan’s reluctance to join SpaceX, Musk picked up the phone and called Larry Page, co-founder of Google, right away. He asked Page to transfer Searles to Los Angeles. Page obliged.

“My wife went to work the next day and her boss was like, you know, the funniest thing happened. I got a call from Larry… and apparently, you’re working from LA from now on,” Altan says.

He joined SpaceX in 2004 as its 42nd employee.

“We were in a tiny, little office with a small workshop in the back. There was quite a bit of scepticism, as you can imagine,” he says.

Altan took a career risk by joining a start-up. After all, start-ups had never played any notable role in the space industry.

The space industry at the time was dominated by big companies like Boeing or Lockheed Martin. NASA and other global space agencies would sign “cost-plus” contracts with bloated legacy corporations to build rockets and satellites. Cost overruns were normal.

These companies would bill the taxpayer-funded agencies, which would pay them back all costs along with a guaranteed profit.