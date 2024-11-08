San Juan, Puerto Rico - Election season is always a difficult time for many people in Puerto Rico, a Caribbean island and unincorporated United States territory. Though Puerto Ricans are US citizens, they are not permitted to vote in presidential elections unless they are on the mainland.

So every four years, the first Tuesday of November typically reminds the Puerto Rican people of the forlorn disappearance of their voice and vote, amid their struggle for self-determination.

But this Election Day, some of the citizens of arguably the oldest colony in the world took a historic stand in pursuit of independence.

This was made apparent in the results of the gubernatorial race. Many believed Puerto Rican "Independista" candidate, Juan Dalmau, showed exceptional promise.

Though the establishment pro-statehood party, the New Progressive Party (PNP), ultimately won around 39 percent of the vote on the island and secured the governorship by plurality, Dalmau secured nearly 33 percent of the vote–an unprecedented victory in and of itself for the Puerto Rican Independence movement.

The Puerto Rican Independence Party allied with the Citizens’ Victory Movement, another third party that secured a substantial percentage of the vote in 2020's general election.

Now, combined as Alianza de Pais, they prove capable of being a major player on the Puerto Rican political stage–perhaps for the first time in the many decades since the Independence party's inception.

Lacking control

Puerto Ricans have struggled with prolonged austerity since the early 2000s. For young people on the island, economic hardship and social welfare degradation are all they know of their country.

Many who feel deeply connected to their homeland are reluctantly leaving the island, seeking educational and employment opportunities in the mainland US because opportunities are few and far between on the island.

"Exile is a terrible punishment when you love your country," Puerto Rican Senator-at-Large Maria de Lourdes Santiago told TRT World.

According to Santiago, the vice president of the Puerto Rican Independence Party and the first woman to be elected to the island's Senate in 2004, political and social conditions there are currently nothing short of colonial.

For the past eight years, the country has been, in her words, under a "virtual dictatorship." Congress approved the Puerto Rico Oversight, Management, and Economic Stability Act (acronymed PROMESA, or promise, in Spanish) in 2016, which led to former US President Barack Obama's instalment of the Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico–known colloquially as La Junta de Control.

It was established to allegedly support the island's response to its rising debt, and has since become the supreme decision-making body in Puerto Rico. "This board of non-elected officials, all appointed by the US government…actually have veto power (over) the decisions made here by the Puerto Rican legislature," Santiago lamented.

But the board has done little to halt, and has perhaps exacerbated, the American government's complicity in dismantling and devaluing many of Puerto Rico's social infrastructures.

'We really suffered a lot'

Puerto Rico has been experiencing a budget crisis since 2006, and one of the first targets of cuts was the education system.

According to a 2020 research report authored through the University of California, Berkeley, 44 percent of Puerto Rico's schools have been shut down since 2007—about 673 public schools.

More than half of these school closures have taken place in rural Puerto Rico, disproportionately affecting lower income families who struggle to find effective means of transport for their children to attend schools further from their homes.

Longer commute times generally cut into student’s studying habits and overall productivity, and Puerto Rican student drop-out rates have tripled between 2015 and 2020.

In addition to the island's educational crisis, a 2024 Harvard public health report identifies attrition in the medical profession as one of the major issues impacting Puerto Rico's healthcare crisis.

The report found that over 8,000 doctors "closed their medical practice in Puerto Rico from 2009 to 2022," with many leaving due to poor working conditions and the immense bureaucracy present on the island.

Another important catalyst for a newly realized fervour for independence was the abject suffering Puerto Ricans endured in the aftermath of hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017.

The central leadership of Puerto Rico at the time initially announced a 64-person death toll. But in reality, the actual number of hurricane-related casualties was closer to 3,000.

"During the last decade or so, we've really been through a lot. The despondent attitude of the United States, in particular of then-president Donald Trump…that hurt a lot of people here. We really suffered a lot," said Santiago.

"And after that, we had a really important collective experience (in 2019) when the people took to the streets, calling for the renuncia, the resignation of then governor Ricardo Rosselló."

Santiago drew attention to the successful efforts of Puerto Rican protesters in demanding and obtaining the resignation of Rosselló, who came under harsh scrutiny for being caught in multiple corruption scandals that put him on the hook for impeachment.

"I think there was some sort of confluence of both the sense of despair provoked by the hurricanes…and the sense of empowerment that we developed after the summer of 2019. And then there is the bankruptcy, the policies of austerity of the country's fiscal board…it (was) like the perfect storm," she added.

Quashing independence

Like Santiago, Puerto Rican constitutional law professor Carlos Gorrin Peralta describes his homeland as a mere possession of the United States, an ongoing project of colonisation the US should be held accountable for in the eyes of international law.

Peralta highlighted to TRT World several instances throughout the history of the Puerto Rican people in which the mainland worked to suppress the cause of independence legally, economically, and culturally.