WORLD
4 MIN READ
Russia, Ukraine launch 'largest ever drone attacks' on each other
The Ukrainian military said its air defence downed 62 out of the record 145 Russian drones launched overnight while Moscow said it downed a total of 70 drones from Kiev.
Russia, Ukraine launch 'largest ever drone attacks' on each other
Residents gather next to their destroyed cars and a damaged apartment building hit by a Russian drone strike, in Odessa, Ukraine November 9, 2024. / Photo: Reuters Archive
November 10, 2024

Russia and Ukraine both launched record drone attacks on each other overnight, as the Kremlin said it saw "positive signals" from US president-elect Donald Trump over his desire to strike a deal to end the conflict.

At least two people were injured and buildings were damaged in an overnight Russian drone attack on Ukraine's southern region of Odessa, Ukrainian officials said.

"The enemy has once again launched a massive attack on our region," the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Odessa region said on Sunday on its social media account. "Garages with cars and property were on fire, residential buildings, shops were damaged."

Oleh Kiper, governor of the region on the Black Sea coast, said, without providing further detail, that the attack caused some fires.

The Ukrainian military said its air defence downed 62 out of the record 145 Russian drones launched overnight, while it lost track of 67 drones and 10 more left Ukraine in direction to Russia, Moldova and Belarus.

"Odessa and other regions have been affected by the occupiers' attack. Apartment buildings and private properties were damaged, but there were no casualties," the military said on the Telegram messenger.

Video footage posted by the emergency services showed firefighters combing in the dark through a pile of a building debris and an apartment building with blown-out windows, while residents gathered in front.

There was no immediate comment from Russia about the attack. Both sides deny targeting civilians in the war that Moscow launched with a full-scale invasion on Ukraine in February 2022, but thousands of civilians have since died, the vast majority of them Ukrainian.

RelatedUkraine breaks air traffic agreement with Iran amid ongoing conflict

Destroyed 25 drones targeting Moscow region: Russia

Recommended

The defence ministry said Russia's air defence downed a total of 70 Ukrainian drones between 0400 GMT and 0700 GMT over six regions.

It said 34 were downed over the Moscow region and the rest over Bryansk, Orlov, Kaluga, Tula and Kursk.

Russia downed 25 Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow overnight in one of the largest attacks on the capital since the conflict erupted in 2022, the city's mayor said.

He said most of the drones were heading toward the Ramenskoye and Domodedovo districts south of Moscow, temporarily halting flights at the Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports according to airport authorities.

Media reports said the attack caused a fire in a village in Ramenskoye, with several houses in flames.

The attack came as Russia is hosting diplomats and top officials from around 50 African countries in the Black Sea resort of Sochi for a ministerial conference.

Russian authorities report the destruction of Ukrainian drones almost daily but the attacks rarely target the capital.

Ukraine has said the attacks, which often target energy production sites, are a response to Russian bombings on its territory since fighting began in February 2022.

RelatedRussia sees opportunity in second Trump term, but remains wary about future
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge