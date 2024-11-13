US President-elect Donald Trump announced late on Tuesday that he will nominate Fox News host and Army veteran Pete Hegseth to serve as secretary of defense.

"Nobody fights harder for the Troops, and Pete will be a courageous and patriotic champion of our ‘Peace through Strength’ policy," Trump said in a statement.

"Pete is tough, smart and a true believer in America First. With Pete at the helm, America's enemies are on notice - Our Military will be Great Again, and America will Never Back Down," he added.