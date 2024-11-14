Heavy rainfall continues to cause significant disruptions in Spain on Thursday, as the country experiences its second powerful storm system in two weeks.

On Wednesday, the storm system caused widespread flooding, particularly around Malaga.

There, the hospital was flooded and had to suspend most of its activities. More than 4,000 people were evacuated from their homes, and police conducted 30 rescue missions.

But while there was material damage and disruptions, including canceled flights, buses, rail services, and classes, no lives were lost.

"After what happened in Valencia, citizens understood that they need to react to the warnings with discipline and collaboration," Malaga Mayor Francisco de la Torre told RTVE.

Worst natural disaster

On Oct. 29, catastrophic flooding occurred in the province of Valencia and other areas, killing at least 224 people, according to the latest figures.

The floods are now considered the worst natural disaster in Spain’s recent history. The central government has already announced around $14 billion in aid to rebuild the area.