At least ten people were killed and several others injured in a fire that erupted at a nursing home in northeastern Spain, the country's emergency services have said.

The Zaragoza Fire Department dispatched teams on Friday morning to the facility, where 82 residents were present, after receiving an emergency call around 5 am.

Firefighters successfully extinguished the blaze, according to local media El Pais. One person stuck inside the building was rescued and is in critical condition.

There is no official conclusion regarding the origin of the deadly fire, however, Aragon's mayor, Volga Ramirez Gamiz, said the fatal incident started by a "mattress burning," according to local media outlet El Periodico de Aragon.