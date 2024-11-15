Chinese President Xi Jinping has warned the world was entering an era of growing "unilateralism" and "protectionism" in comments at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Peru.

"In a written speech addressing APEC CEO Summit 2024, Xi also warned of the spreading unilateralism and protectionism and cautioned that the fragmentation of the world economy is increasing," Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported on Friday in Lima.

In the wide-ranging speech, Xi said the world had "entered a new period of turbulence and transformation," Xinhua reported.

In that context, he called for global industrial and supply chains to be kept "stable and smooth."

"Hindering economic cooperation under various pretexts, insisting on isolating the interdependent world, is reversing the course of history," he added.

US President-elect Donald Trump, set to take office in January, has promised a raft of protectionist trade policies, including 60 percent import tariffs targeting China, with whom he engaged in a trade war during his last term in office.

The Republican has once again signalled a confrontational approach to Beijing for his second term.

Xi said any attempts to reduce global economic interdependence were "nothing but backpedalling," comments potentially aimed at Trump's proposed policies on the campaign trail.

Biden-Xi talks