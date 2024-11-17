Sunday, November 17, 2024

1939 GMT –– Lebanon's Education Minister Abbas Halabi has announced that schools and higher educational institutions in Beirut and surrounding areas would close for two days after Israeli strikes hit the city centre.

In a statement, Halabi announced "the closure of official and private educational institutions and private higher education institutions" in Beirut and several nearby areas on Monday and Tuesday in favour of remote learning, and urged principals and directors to "exercise caution".

More updates 👇

1941 GMT –– Lebanon says new Israeli strike on central Beirut kills two

Lebanon has said an Israeli strike on central Beirut's Mar Elias district killed two people, the second such raid targeting the capital after an earlier strike killed a Hezbollah official.

"Israeli warplanes launched a strike on the Mar Elias area," the official National News Agency said of a densely packed residential and shopping district that also houses people displaced by the conflict.

The health ministry said the strike killed two people and wounded 13, raising an earlier toll of one dead and nine wounded.

1841 GMT –– Twomore Israeli troops killed in northern Gaza clashes, army says

An Israeli officer and soldier were killed in clashes in northern Gaza, the army has said.

A military statement said that the two troops were from the Kfir Brigade's 90th Battalion.

The new fatalities brought the Israeli military deaths to 798, while 5,365 others were injured since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict last year, according to military figures released by the army.

1724 GMT –– Death toll in Lebanon from Israel's brutal war rises to 3,481

Israeli attacks have killed 29 people and wounded 122 on Saturday, bringing the tolls since October last year to 3,481 fatalities and 14,786 injuries, the Lebanese health ministry has reported.

1715 GMT –– Türkiye denies Israeli President Herzog's airspace request

Türkiye has denied Israeli President Isaac Herzog's request to use its airspace for his flight to attend the COP29 climate summit in Baku, Azerbaijan's capital.

Officials confirmed that Israeli authorities submitted the request for Herzog’s plane to traverse Turkish airspace en route to the 29th United Nations Climate Change Conference. However, Turkish authorities declined his request.

On Saturday, Herzog cancelled his participation in the conference, citing “security concerns,” according to a statement from his office.

1703 GMT –– Spain says destruction, death 'must stop' in Middle East

Spain’s foreign minister has urged an end to the destruction and death in the Middle East, demanding compliance with international law as Israel stepped up bombings in both Lebanon and Gaza.

"The intensification of bombings in Beirut and Gaza, which we condemn, is leaving dozens of victims. The destruction and death must stop in the Middle East," Jose Manuel Albares said on X.

"We demand a ceasefire and compliance with international law," Albares said, reiterating Madrid's stance on the protection of civilians.

1621 GMT –– South Africa strongly condemns Israeli attack on Syria

South Africa has said over the weekend that it condemns in the strongest possible terms Israel’s continued acts of aggression on Syria.

“The recent attack of 14 November 2024 in the Damascus suburb of Mazzeh, in proximity to the South African Embassy, other diplomatic missions and United Nations offices, is a blatant disregard of international law and the sovereignty of the Syrian Arab Republic," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

1602 GMT –– Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli attack on UN-run school in Gaza City

Saudi Arabia has strongly condemned an Israeli air strike that killed at least 10 people at a UN-run school in Gaza City.

At least 20 other people were wounded in Saturday’s attack that targeted the Abu Assi School, where hundreds of civilians have sheltered in the Shati refugee camp, according to the Civil Defence Service.

In a statement, the Saudi Foreign Ministry denounced “in the strongest terms Israel’s systematic targeting of UNRWA, its facilities, and its workers.”

1541 GMT –– TwoLebanese soldiers killed by Israeli air strike in southern Lebanon

Two Lebanese soldiers have been killed by an Israeli air strike that directly targeted a military post in the town of Mari in southern Lebanon, the army said.

A military statement said Israeli forces directly hit a military centre in Mari in the Hasbaya area, killing one soldier and injuring three others, including one initially in critical condition.

A statement shortly afterwards said that another soldier had died of his injuries.

1240 GMT –– Israeli strike on Beirut reportedly kills Hezbollah media chief

An Israeli strike on a building in a densely populated district of Beirut has killed Hezbollah's media relations chief Mohammad Afif, two Lebanese security sources said, though there was no immediate confirmation from Hezbollah.

The strike hit the Ras al-Nabaa neighbourhood where many people displaced from Beirut's southern suburbs by the Israeli bombardment had been seeking refuge.

The security sources said it struck a building where the offices of the Ba'ath Party are located, and the head of the party in Lebanon, Ali Hijazi, told Lebanese broadcaster Al-Jadeed that Afif was in the building.

1206 GMT –– Lebanon says at least one dead, three wounded in Israeli strike on Beirut

Lebanon's health ministry has said at least one person has been killed and three others wounded in an Israeli strike on a central Beirut district.

The "Israeli enemy strike on Ras al-Nabaa led to a preliminary toll of one dead and three others wounded", a ministry statement said, adding that work was ongoing to remove rubble from the site of the strike.

1141 GMT –– Pope calls for Gaza 'genocide' investigation

Pope Francis for the first time tackled claims of Israel's ongoing "genocide" of Palestinians in Gaza in a forthcoming book, urging further investigation into whether Israel's actions meet the definition.

Titled "Hope Never Disappoints. Pilgrims Towards a Better World", the book includes his latest and most forthright intervention into the more than year-long war.

"According to some experts, what is happening in Gaza has the characteristics of genocide," the pontiff wrote in extracts published on Sunday in Italy's La Stampa daily.

1048 GMT –– Israel reports rocket, drone attacks from Lebanon, Iraq

Israel reported the launch of rockets from Lebanon and a drone from Iraq as regional tension continues to escalate over Tel Aviv’s ongoing war on Gaza.

Israeli Channel 7 said that 15 rockets were fired from Lebanon towards Acre and Haifa Bay in northern Israel.

The Israeli army said its forces intercepted a drone fired from the east, a term used by the military to describe attacks from Iraq.

1027 GMT –– Death toll from Israel's onslaught in Gaza rises to 43,846

At least 43,846 Palestinians were killed and 103,740 injured in Israel's military offensive on Gaza since it began on October 7, 2023, Gaza's health ministry said.

1026 GMT –– Gaza civil defence says 34 dead, many missing after Israeli air strike

Gaza's civil defence agency has said 34 people were killed, including children, and dozens were missing after an Israeli air strike hit a building in the Palestinian territory's north.

After the strike, 34 bodies were pulled from the rubble of the five-storey residential building in Beit Lahia, "including children and women", civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal said, updating a previous figure of 26.

1013 GMT –– Three Israelis arrested over flash bomb attack on Netanyahu’s home in northern Israel

Israeli police arrested three people over the launch of flash bombs on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s home in northern Israel.

Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth said one of the arrested suspects is a senior reserve officer, a brigadier general, who has been active in protests against Netanyahu's government over the past two years.

0912 GMT –– Death toll from Israeli strike on Gaza's Beit Lahia rises to 72

At least 72 Palestinians were killed in Israeli air strikes Sunday morning on residential buildings in Beit Lahia in northern Gaza, the government media office says.

0717 GMT –– Israeli warplanes target vicinity of two churches, hospital in southern Beirut

Israeli warplanes targeted civilian and religious sites in Lebanon, official media reported.

An Israeli air strike targeted the vicinity of Our Lady of Salvation Church near Saint George Hospital in the Hadath area of Beirut’s southern suburbs, the Lebanese News Agency reported.

Another Israeli air strike targeted a 12-story residential building near the Mar Michael Church in the Chiyah neighbourhood of southern Beirut.

There are no immediate reports of casualties, but the air strikes caused extensive damage to nearby structures.

0655 GMT –– Israel bombs south Beirut after Hezbollah targets Haifa area

An Israeli strike hit south Beirut where occupation forces said it targeted Hezbollah, hours after the Iran-backed group said it fired on Israeli bases around the city of Haifa.

The bombardment came after Israel's military reported a "heavy rocket barrage" on Haifa late Saturday and said a synagogue was hit, wounding two civilians.

0631 GMT –– Israel bombs Beit Lahia, north Gaza, killing 50 Palestinians

Israeli forces have bombed a 5-storey house in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza. At least 50 Palestinians were killed, while several others were missing under rubble, medical sources told Anadolu.

0606 GMT ––16 Palestinians killed in Israeli air strikes on southern Gaza

At least 16 Palestinians were killed and several others injured in Israeli air strikes targeting homes in different parts of Gaza in the morning.

Medical sources told Anadolu that 11 Palestinians were killed when two homes in the Al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza were struck by Israeli warplanes.

Separately, five Palestinians were killed in an airstrike on an area east of Rafah in southern Gaza, they added.

Meanwhile, witnesses in northern Gaza reported that the Israeli army has demolished dozens of homes in the Al-Fakhoura neighborhood west of the Jabalia refugee camp.

0548 GMT –– Another Israeli soldier killed in northern Gaza