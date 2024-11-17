Tanzanian rescue workers have dug through the ruins of a collapsed building for a second day, hoping to pull survivors from beneath the rubble.

The four-storey block came down at around 0600 GMT on Saturday in the east African country's busy Kariakoo market, in the centre of the commercial capital Dar es Salaam.

Five people have been confirmed dead from the disaster, the fire brigade said. At least 70 people had been retrieved alive from the site.

Dar es Salaam regional commissioner Albert Chalamila said on Sunday that there were more people still trapped in the basement floor of the shattered building, without specifying how many.

"We are communicating... and already we have supplied them with oxygen and water," he said.

"They are stable and we believe they will be rescued alive and safe."

A mountain of debris