Eccentric billionaire Elon Musk is a classic case of a trouble-seeker who just can’t stay away from controversy.

The latest dispute that Musk appears to be courting these days involves the bankruptcy auction of InfoWars, a right-wing media platform run by controversial US political commentator Alex Jones.

Last week, satirical news website The Onion announced acquiring InfoWars in a court-ordered sale.

Subsequently, Musk-owned social media platform X “entered an appearance” – a legal term expressing the intention to take part in proceedings – asking the federal court that it be included on any future communications about the case.

As a result, a federal bankruptcy judge temporarily halted the transfer of InfoWars to The Onion while ordering an “evidentiary hearing” to review the auction process aimed at ensuring the “process and transparency”.

Judge Christopher Lopez of Texas Southern District warned people against feeling “comfortable with the results of the auction” until the evidentiary hearing takes place next week.

On the one hand, The Onion CEO Ben Collins is insisting that his company has won the bid fair and square and that the only thing pending was “standard processes”. Collins plans to relaunch InfoWars as a “satirised version of itself” in January.

On the other hand, Jones, who is a vocal Trump supporter, has hailed the court’s review order. “The cavalry is here. Trump is pissed,” he said, implying that the president-elect is unhappy with the court-ordered sale of a news platform that has consistently supported the 45th US president.

According to US-based website traffic tracker Semrush, InfoWars generated an average of 13.5 million views in October alone.

What does Musk – the world’s richest man and the X owner – stand to gain from preventing the forced sale of a libel-ridden, bankruptcy-facing media platform founded and operated by the most paranoid man in America to a satirical publication?

It’s crucial to remember that when Musk bought Twitter, the company insiders saw it as a takeover aimed at controlling “the narrative” in times when the US had been deeply polarised on a range of issues. Musk’s takeover eventually worked in favour of Trump. Renaming it X, Musk reversed the Twitter ban on several far-right accounts that peddled disinformation and conspiracy theories.

The court filing, however, stops short of mentioning the objective of X’s appearance. All that the court document says is that X reserves the right to an appearance in the case.

‘Face of monetised suspicion in America’

Jones – the 60-year-old radio host based in Austin, Taxes – is known for spreading over-the-top conspiracy theories for more than three decades.

Son of a dentist father and a stay-at-home mother, Jones grew up in Dallas and moved to Austin when he was a teenager. He started broadcasting on a public-access television channel in the 1990s, creating a name for himself for spewing conspiracy theories.

For example, Jones claimed that US banking, corporate and military interests were behind 9/11 attacks, which were staged to bring about a “centralised globalist government”.

He is also a moon landing denier who also believes the government acted as a guiding hand for the Oklahoma City bombing, the worst act of homegrown terrorism in US history.

Jones’s media empire kept growing over the years despite the outlandish nature of his claims. The Associated Press reported his annual revenues touched $80 million as he cultivated a loyal fanbase through more than 100 radio stations across the US as well as his InfoWars website and social media accounts.

How InfoWars went bankrupt

Jones ran a lean operation until the mid-2000s when he had only two employees and worked out of a tiny office in south Austin.