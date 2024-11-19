Türkiye’s Head of Communications Fahrettin Altun has called for collective action to address disinformation, systemic injustices, and the global "crisis of truth" while evaluating the G20 Leaders’ Summit being held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

In a statement on Tuesday, Altun pointed out that the "crisis of truth" has become the "new normal" in today’s global landscape, making it impossible to build a rational and transparent global economic system without addressing these challenges.

He emphasised the growing importance of international collaboration to tackle disinformation, stating: “The fight for truth, like the fight for justice, is a shared responsibility of all humanity and requires international cooperation.”

Türkiye’s role in peace and stability

Altun also reiterated Türkiye’s constructive role in promoting regional and global peace.

Referring to Türkiye’s mediation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and its efforts in establishing the Black Sea Grain Initiative, he stated: “Türkiye, as in the past, will continue to contribute to regional and global peace, stability, and conflict prevention.”

Altun also underscored Türkiye’s consistent advocacy for justice, citing President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s message: “The world is bigger than five” and “A fairer world is possible.”

Criticism of global injustices

Altun criticised the violations of international law and the hypocrisy within the global system, particularly pointing to:“Israel’s attacks on Palestine and Lebanon as striking examples of the violation of international law.”

He also highlighted the broader issues stemming from inequitable global systems: “A state of disorder that benefits only certain countries and interest groups is becoming the new normal of the system.”