The US decision to send landmines to Ukraine is "not justifiable", aid groups have said, highlighting the long-term impact on civilians of the internationally banned weapons supposed to help slow Russia's advance.

Landmines "cannot distinguish between combatants and civilians", said Alma Taslidzan of aid group Handicap International on Wednesday, adding that they remain a danger to groups such as children and farmers for decades.

"In that sense, it's unethical to use landmines," added Taslidzan - herself originally from Bosnia, where "30 years after the war we still have massive contamination, even though millions of euros have been invested in the country for (mine) clearance".

The United States announced late on Tuesday that it would provide Ukraine with antipersonnel landmines to bolster its defences against Russian forces.

The US decision to send anti-personnel landmines to Ukraine - in a major policy shift - was triggered by a change in Russian battlefield tactics favouring infantry over mechanised units, US Defence Secretary Loyd Austin said on Wednesday.

"They don't lead with their mechanised forces anymore," Austin told reporters while on a visit to Laos. "They lead with dismounted forces who are able to close and do things to kind of pave the way for mechanized forces."

The Ukrainians "have a need for things that can help slow down that effort on the part of the Russians."

Zelenskyy hailed the decision on Wednesday, saying that US landmines are "very important to stop Russian assaults".

The mines are known as being "non-persistent" because they go inert after a set period of time, when their battery power runs out.

Antipersonnel mines are designed to be buried or hidden on the ground, exploding when a person approaches or touches them.

The weapons often mutilate victims who are not immediately killed.

Related US will provide antipersonnel mines to Ukraine: US official

'Non-persistent' weapons