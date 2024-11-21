Türkiye’s first locally produced aviation engine, the TEI-PD170, will power domestic unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs), lessening foreign dependence on engines.

The engine was developed by the Turkish Aerospace Industries’ (TAI) subsidiary, TAI Engine Industries (TEI), and made available to manufacturers.

The development of the engine marks a milestone in the 2012 UAV Engine Development of Türkiye’s Defence Industry Agency.

The project aimed to develop the country’s first turbodiesel aviation engine for medium-altitude long-endurance UAVs. After intensive engineering, manufacturing and testing efforts, the first ignition of the TEI-PD170 was performed in January 2017, and after various ground tests, the first manufactured model of the engine was delivered to TAI in November 2017.

The engine completed its first flight onboard the TAI Anka platform in December 2018 at 110 Celsius and under harsh weather conditions, as well as on the TAI Aksungur in October 2021.

Turkish defence firm Baykar also chose the TEI-PD170 for its TB3 platform and started flights in 2023.

Türkiye’s first locally produced aviation engine recorded 45 hours onboard the TAI Aksungur, reaching 11,067 meters -- the longest flight time and the highest altitude reached with a domestically made engine.