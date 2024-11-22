United States President Joe Biden's administration is ramping up efforts to secure a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.

US mediator Amos Hochstein recently held talks with Nabih Berri, Lebanon's Hezbollah-allied parliamentary speaker, on a US-drafted ceasefire proposal that seeks to end months of fighting. Both Hezbollah and the Lebanese government have given their conditional approval to the truce, and Hochstein is now in Israel to try and see a deal through.

However, continued escalations pose a mounting challenge for US mediation efforts. Israel continues to attack eastern and southern Lebanon amid negotiations, and wants the "freedom to act" against Hezbollah in any potential agreement.

Meanwhile, the Iran-backed group claimed its deepest missile attack in Israel in more than a year, and has put the onus on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to lay the groundwork for de-escalation.

So can Washington's last-ditch ceasefire efforts really bear fruit? Here's what stands in the way.

Contrasting interests

The Biden administration appears overwhelmingly focused on protecting Israeli interests as opposed to promoting genuine de-escalation in the Middle East. This challenges the credibility of ongoing negotiations.

Consider Washington's push to re-implement UN Security Council resolution 1701. It calls for the disarmament of Hezbollah and rejects unauthorised armed presence near the Israel-Lebanon border.

Though the deal helped end the 2006 Israeli-Lebanese conflict, Washington shows few signs of prioritising other key provisions, such as the end of all Israeli offensive military operations at its northern border.

Washington playing favourites helps to explain Israel's defiance of peace. Netanyahu has vowed to attack Lebanon despite a truce, and deadly airstrikes in eastern Lebanon suggest continued aggression.

In order for Washington to prevent future hostilities, it must take into account Lebanon's goal of reining in Israel's attacks on its territory. After all, Israel has a history of using self-defence to justify strikes on Lebanon.

This includes the dozens of strikes that pushed the two countries towards an open war in August. There are also fears in Lebanon that Israel could use some ceasefire provisions to stage future attacks against the country.

Rather than allaying these fears, Washington continues to prioritise Israel's "right to self defence" in its draft proposal. If left unchanged, this could be seen as an implicit endorsement of Israel's demand to strike Hezbollah upon will, raising questions about US neutrality in present mediation efforts.

Disarming Hezbollah

Second, attempts to disarm Hezbollah carry limited utility for peace. Implementation of UNSC resolution 1701 demands that all armed actors, including Hezbollah, relinquish their weapons in a bid to promote a full cessation of hostilities.

However, in the years since the resolution was initially enforced, Hezbollah did not disarm. In fact it emerged as a well-armed force with a sizable weapons arsenal, funded and supplied primarily by Iran. The United States needs to accept the reality that Hezbollah is here to stay, and that its approval is critical for any truce to take effect.