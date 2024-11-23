More than 300 activist groups on Saturday jointly urged developing nations to walk away from deadlocked COP29 climate negotiations if wealthy countries do not make a better offer.

"We urge you to stand up for the people of the Global South and we insist: no deal in Baku is better than a bad deal, and this is a very, very bad deal because of the intransigence of developed countries," said the letter addressed to the G77 bloc of developing nations and China.

The talks in Baku, which were scheduled to conclude after 12 days on Friday, extended through the night into Saturday as poor nations rejected a draft proposal in which the developed world would provide $250 billion a year to countries worst hit by climate change.

The proposal notes a target of $1.3 trillion per year to cope with rising temperatures and disasters, but most would come from private sources as wealthy nations say it is not politically realistic to tap further into government coffers.

Bending rules when they don't align with interests