Authorities closed schools and suspended internet services in a northern Indian city on Monday, officials have said, a day after four people were killed in clashes sparked by an official survey probing whether a 16th-century mosque was allegedly built on a Hindu temple.

Nearly 1,000 Muslim protesters gathered outside the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday to prevent a team from conducting a court-ordered survey after a petition from a Hindu lawyer that claimed the mosque was built on the site of a Hindu temple, officials said on Monday.

"All schools and colleges have been closed and public gatherings have been prohibited" in Sambhal, said a local administrator, Aunjaneya Kumar Singh.

Authorities also banned outsiders, social organisations, and public representatives from entering the city without official permission until November 30, Singh said, as the government scrambled to contain the unrest.

What began as a standoff escalated into clashes when protesters threw stones at police, who responded by deploying tear gas, police said.

"Some miscreants in the crowd resorted to violence, forcing us to use minor force and tear gas to restore order," said Krishna Kumar Vishnoi, a local police officer.

Violations of Places of Worship Act