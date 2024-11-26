WORLD
3 MIN READ
Russia expels UK diplomat over spying in a fresh diplomatic spat
The spat comes a week after Ukraine was given permission to start firing UK-supplied long-range missiles at Russia and after Moscow arrested a British man captured fighting for Ukraine.
Russia expels UK diplomat over spying in a fresh diplomatic spat
Britain has rejected the claims one of its embassy employees was a spy. / Photo: AA
November 26, 2024

Russia has expelled a British diplomat it accused of spying, telling London it would not tolerate "undeclared" intelligence officers operating on its territory, accusations that have ignited a fresh diplomatic feud with London.

"Moscow will not tolerate the activities of undeclared British intelligence staff on its territory," the foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday, saying it was expelling him for lying on his accreditation and visa application.

Britain has rejected the claims one of its embassy employees was a spy, the latest in a string of espionage allegations that come with relations between the two countries running at an all-time low.

The spat also comes a week after Ukraine was given permission to start firing UK-supplied long-range missiles at Russia - drawing scorn and threats of direct military retaliation from President Vladimir Putin - and after Russia arrested a British man captured fighting for Ukraine.

The Foreign Ministry in Moscow summoned British ambassador Nigel Casey after the FSB security services said they had uncovered a British spy.

The FSB said the British diplomat, identified as the embassy's second secretary, appeared to have carried out "intelligence and subversive work, threatening the security of the Russian Federation."

RelatedRussia expels British diplomats over spying, sabotage claims

'Baseless accusations'

The UK government rejected the allegations and pledged a response.

Recommended

"This is not the first time that Russia has made malicious and baseless accusations against our staff. We will respond in due course," said a foreign office spokesperson.

London and Moscow have expelled several of each other's diplomats on spying allegations in recent years.

The FSB said the man expelled on Tuesday was a replacement for one of six British officials that Russia had kicked out earlier this year, also on espionage charges.

Relations between the two capitals have been repeatedly strained by intelligence scandals and accusations throughout Putin's quarter-century in power.

The UK has accused Moscow of being behind the 2006 assassination of former Russian agent and Kremlin critic Alexander Litvinenko in a London poisoning attack.

And in 2018, Britain and its allies expelled dozens of Russian embassy officials they said were spies over the attempted poisoning of former double agent, Sergei Skripal, with Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok.

Skripal, who lived in exile in London, survived the attack but a British civilian died after touching a contaminated perfume bottle, triggering uproar in London.

RelatedUkraine said to have fired UK Storm Shadow missiles into Russia
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions