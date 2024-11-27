France has said it believed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had immunity to actions by the International Criminal Court which is seeking his arrest for alleged war crimes in Gaza, given Israel has not signed up to the court statutes.

France's view issued on Wednesday, a day after the announcement of a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanese armed group Hezbollah brokered by the US and France was condemned by rights groups. Other countries including Italy have also questioned the legality of the mandate.

A statement by the French Foreign Ministry said it would continue to work closely with Netanyahu.

Paris has taken almost a week to come up with a clear position, after the court in Hague issued arrest warrants on November 21 for Netanyahu and his former defence chief.

After initially saying it would adhere to the ICC statutes, France's foreign ministry fine-tuned that in a second statement on November 22 amid concerns that Israel could scupper efforts for a ceasefire in Lebanon, saying it noted that the court's decision merely formalised an accusation.

'No one gets immunity'

On Wednesday, the ministry pointed out that the Rome Statute that established the ICC provided that a country cannot be required to act in a manner incompatible with its obligations "concerning the immunities of States not party to the ICC".

"Such immunities apply to Prime Minister Netanyahu and other relevant ministers and will have to be taken into consideration should the ICC request their arrest and surrender."