Ukraine's military said an air raid alert had been declared across the country, reporting inbound missiles targeting several regions.

"Air raid alert has been declared all over the territory of Ukraine due to a missile threat," Ukraine's air force said in a message on Telegram, adding in other messages that missiles were detected headed for Kharkiv, Odessa and eight other regions.

"Kharkiv, go to the shelters!" the air force said in a Telegram message.

The latest missile salvo comes a day after US president-elect Donald Trump named retired general Keith Kellogg as his Ukraine envoy, charged with ending the two-and-a-half-year conflict.

Trump campaigned on a platform of securing a swift end to the Ukraine war, boasting that he would quickly mediate a ceasefire deal between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

But his critics have warned that the incoming Republican will likely leverage US military aid to pressure Kiev into an agreement that leaves it ceding occupied territory permanently or agreeing not to join NATO.

"I am very pleased to nominate General Keith Kellogg to serve as Assistant to the President and Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia," Trump said in a statement on social media.

"Keith has led a distinguished Military and Business career, including serving in highly sensitive National Security roles in my first Administration."

$60 billion aid

A fixture on the cable news circuit, the 80-year-old national security veteran co-authored a paper earlier this year calling for Washington to leverage military aid as a means of pushing for peace talks.

Ukraine has received almost $60 billion from Washington for its armed forces since Russia launched a full-scale military campaign in February 2022, but with Trump taking over the White House, supporters fear the spigot will run dry.