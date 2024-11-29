Armed opposition groups fighting forces of Syria’s Bashar al-Assad regime reached within one kilometre (0.62 miles) of the outer neighbourhoods of Aleppo city on Thursday, local sources said.

The clashes began early Wednesday in the western countryside of Aleppo province.

Armed groups took control of a total of 56 villages and points in Aleppo and Idlib provinces.

They also seized heavy weapons, depots and military vehicles belonging to the Assad regime in the areas they took control of. Many regime soldiers were killed in the clashes, and the armed groups captured dozens of soldiers.