The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said that more than 415,000 displaced individuals in Gaza are currently taking refuge in its school buildings.

In a statement shared on social media, UNRWA posted on Sunday the testimony of Aisha, one of the many Gazan women taking shelter in a school.

Expressing her exhaustion, Aisha said: "This place is meant for education, not for living."

“We suffer immensely under the health conditions we are experiencing, the economic conditions, the struggle to secure food and drink — there is no support, no assistance,” she added.

“Hundreds of thousands more are trying to survive in even worse conditions in makeshift shelters,” the UN agency said.