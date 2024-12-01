WORLD
2 MIN READ
Over 415,000 displaced Palestinians sheltering in UN Gaza schools
Hundreds of thousands of Gazans are enduring dire conditions in makeshift shelters, says UN agency for Palestinian refugees.
Over 415,000 displaced Palestinians sheltering in UN Gaza schools
A member of UNRWA checks the courtyard of a school after an Israeli air strike hit the site, in Nuseirat in central Gaza on September 11, 2024.  / Photo: AFP
December 1, 2024

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said that more than 415,000 displaced individuals in Gaza are currently taking refuge in its school buildings.

In a statement shared on social media, UNRWA posted on Sunday the testimony of Aisha, one of the many Gazan women taking shelter in a school.

Expressing her exhaustion, Aisha said: "This place is meant for education, not for living."

“We suffer immensely under the health conditions we are experiencing, the economic conditions, the struggle to secure food and drink — there is no support, no assistance,” she added.

“Hundreds of thousands more are trying to survive in even worse conditions in makeshift shelters,” the UN agency said.

RelatedHeavy rains add to plight of displaced civilians in Gaza amid Israeli war
Recommended

Israel has launched a genocidal war on Gaza following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas in October last year, killing nearly 44,400 people, most of them women and children, and injuring over 105,000.

The second year of genocide in Gaza has drawn growing international condemnation, with officials and institutions labeling the attacks and blocking of aid deliveries as a deliberate attempt to destroy a population.

On Nov. 21, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on Gaza.

RelatedAfter year of displacement, Palestinians establish new roots in Al-Mawasi
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions