French far-right National Rally (RN) leader Marine Le Pen has confirmed that her party will move a no-confidence motion in parliament against the government led by Prime Minister Michel Barnier.

Le Pen made the announcement during media talks outside parliament on Monday following Barnier's decision to avoid a vote in the lower house, the National Assembly, by invoking Article 49.3 of the constitution to pass the contentious social security budget.

Le Pen criticised the legislation, calling it "deeply unfair" to the French people. "We are filing a motion of no-confidence, and we will vote to censure the government," she said.

She added that RN deputies would support motions of censure "wherever they come from", reaffirming their commitment to voting for both the left-wing groups' motions and their own.

Despite concessions made by the government, including adjustments to the budget, Barnier refused the RN's final demand to abandon the partial de-indexation of pensions.

Reactions from other parties

Laurent Wauquiez, leader of the right-wing Republicans, urged deputies to vote against the no-confidence motion, citing the need to avoid "the general interest or chaos".

He called on lawmakers to prioritise broader government stability.

Mathilde Panot, head of the left-wing group La France Insoumise (LFI), criticised the use of Article 49.3, stating: "We will no longer accept this authoritarianism from Emmanuel Macron, who continually forces through measures."

Panot confirmed that the New Popular Front would "of course" file a motion, adding, "It's not possible that in a democracy, the losers are the ones who govern."