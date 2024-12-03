The PKK/YPG terrorist organisation, supported by the US, has launched an offensive in seven villages of Syria's Deir Ezzor province, east of the Euphrates River, where clashes are still ongoing.

Local sources say the terrorists launched a three-pronged early morning offensive on Tuesday to drive Bashar al Assad regime forces and Iran-backed groups out of the villages of Murrat, Hashsham, Mazlum, Tabiyye, Husseiniyye, Al-Salihiyah, and Hatla.

Iranian-backed groups have a strong presence in the region, from Deir Ezzor's city centre to the Al-Bukamal district near the Syrian-Iraqi border.

Almost all of Deir Ezzor's territory east of the Euphrates River is occupied by the PKK/YPG terrorist organisation, while the Assad regime and Iran-backed groups control the provincial capital and other rural areas.

Despite recognising the PKK as a terrorist group, the US has long legitimised its presence in Syria under the guise of combating Daesh.