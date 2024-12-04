WORLD
Entire S Korean Cabinet offers to resign after failed martial law attempt
Latest development comes after senior presidential staff collectively submitted their resignations.
People take part in a rally calling for expelling South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in Seoul / Photo: Reuters
December 4, 2024

The entire Cabinet of South Korea on Wednesday offered to resign after President Yoon Suk Yeol’s failed attempt to impose martial law in the country, local media reported.

According to KBS broadcaster, the Cabinet offered to resign after senior presidential staff collectively submitted their resignations.

Early Wednesday, the Presidential Office announced the mass resignation of the chief of staff and senior secretaries.

However, earlier in the morning Prime Minister Han Duck-soo vowed to continue to serve the people after a martial law order was lifted overnight.

The resignations come in the wake of the unprecedented martial law declaration, which was quickly overturned by parliament, creating significant political turbulence in South Korea.

Yoon had declared martial law at 10.25 p.m. Tuesday (1325GMT) but announced lifting it at 4:27 a.m. Wednesday, (1927GMT, Tuesday), for the first time in 45 years.

But 190 lawmakers in the 300-seat parliament voted down his move, making it obligatory for him to comply with their motion.

A Cabinet meeting presided over by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo passed the resolution after Yoon backtracked from his decision to impose martial law, which had been rejected by most of the lawmakers.

