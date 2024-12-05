CULTURE
UNESCO adds Aleppo's soap-making tradition to cultural heritage list
UNESCO has recognised Aleppo's ancient soap-making tradition as part of the intangible cultural heritage list, honoring the craft that has survived for over 3,000 years, despite ongoing conflict in the city.
The soap-making process in Aleppo is a complex and time-consuming process that involves several steps, including the selection of high-quality ingredients, the preparation of the soap mixture, and the drying process.    / Photo: AFP
December 5, 2024

The UN's cultural organisation added Aleppo's famous soap to its intangible cultural heritage list on Tuesday with Syria's second city again wracked by war.

Artisans have brewed olive and laurel oil in large pots for some 3,000 years in the city, allowing the mixture to cool before cutting it into blocks and stamping them by hand.

Aleppo soap joins the city's traditional music, Al-Qudoud al-Halabiya, on UNESCO's list of intangible cultural heritage, while the city itself — declared a world heritage site in 1986 — was added to the organisation's endangered list in 2013 amid the country's civil war.

Makers craft the product using "traditional knowledge and skills", said UNESCO, adding they rely on a mix of natural, locally produced ingredients and a drying process that can take up to nine months.

Aleppo had been slowly recovering from the wounds inflicted by more than a decade of civil war when anti-regime forces captured the city last week in a shock offensive that put forces loyal to Syria's regime leader Bashar al-Assad to flight.

Of the 100 soap factories in the city, only about 10 remain, with many having relocated to Damascus or neighbouring Türkiye.

But the soap remains essential to the families and communities involved in the trade.

"The collaborative production process promotes community and family unity," said UNESCO.

SOURCE:AFP
