Germany's factory orders have dropped in October, softer than the market forecast, according to data from the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis).

The development of new orders in October differed strongly across various manufacturing sectors, said Destatis on Thursday.

The figure fell 1.5 percent from a month earlier in October, a sharp reversal from the robust 7.2 percent growth recorded in September.

The overall decline was primarily driven by significant drops in the manufacture of machinery and equipment (-7.6 percent) and the automotive industry (-3.7 percent).