The Syrian regime army said it has withdrawn from the central city of Hama after anti-regime fighters broke through its defences, in another setback for Syrian regime of Bashar al Assad.

The announcement on Thursday came hours after opposition forces said they had entered the city and were marching toward the centre.

Earlier, fierce clashes erupted around the outskirts of Hama as armed anti-regime groups clashed with regime forces, sources said.

Anti-regime groups, led by Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS), have been engaged in renewed fighting with regime forces since November 27.

The fighting has centred around the city’s eastern outskirts, including the Mezarib and Arbain neighbourhoods.