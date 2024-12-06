France, the second largest economy in Europe, is under a political duress as the country’s centre-to-right government was rejected by a no-confidence vote on Wednesday, forcing Prime Minister Michel Barnier to resign.

French politics found itself in chaos soon after European Parliament elections in June, in which the French far-right block led by Marine Le Pen’s National Rally made big gains against President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist allies.

The latest victim of the French turbulence became the country’s elderly figure Michel Barnier, the prime minister handpicked by Macron. Barnier could not persuade lawmakers to vote for his government’s budget despite behind-the-scenes political maneuvering with the far-right, which did not find his concessions sufficient.

“The small steps he timidly and belatedly attempted cannot be called concessions, they are crumbs,” said Le Pen, criticising Barnier’s budget, which does not protect “the most vulnerable” considering them “too rich to be helped but not poor enough to escape the tax bludgeoning.”

Both Le Pen’s block and the leftist alliance voted against Barnier’s budget, inflicting a deadly blow to Macron’s business-friendly centrist politics as both sides called for his resignation from the presidency. But the president refused to stand down during his address yesterday.

In the summer, Macron called the snap election after seeing that his centrist coalition was in a total disarray in the face of a rising far-right, but the July poll did not favour him – as the leftist alliance coalesced into a largest bloc in a hung parliament.

But Macron, who projects his brand of politics as a barrier to the far-right, refused to work with the leftist alliance, choosing Barnier, a conservative politician from Les Republicains (The Republicans), as his prime minister instead. Barnier hoped to form a temporary alliance with Le Pen.

Macron did not meet the leftist alliance, portraying it as a threat to the country’s “institutional stability". He argued that the leftist alliance should be “censored” by centrists and right-wing parties including the National Rally, while meeting Le Pen to discuss her participation in a conservative-led government.

Stabbed in the back

“They made a huge political mistake, by betting on the Rassemblement National (National Rally) and that instead they should have been courting the left rather than the Rassemblement National,” says Francois Gemenne, a political scientist at Sciences Po in Paris and the University of Liege in Belgium, referring to Macron’s unsuccessful gambit with Le Pen.

Barnier’s appointment purely came on the heels of Macron’s survival tactics despite the former representing one of the smallest parties with only 39 deputies out of 577 seats of the National Assembly in Paris.

Even the leader of Les Republicains, Eric Ciotti, joined the far-right Rassemblement National-led bloc prior to the election.

Gemenne says that by appointing Barnier as the prime minister and Bruno Retailleau as the interior minister, “who is very close to the Rassemblement National”, Macron and his allies “have been courting the extreme right from the beginning.”

“Everything they did from the start since Michel Barnier took office was to try to please the Rassemblement National in the hope of being able to count on them at the moment of crucial votes like this,” says the professor.

But the no-confidence vote showed that “the Rassemblement National stabbed them in the back,” Gemenne tells TRT World, showing how Macron got it “completely wrong in terms of political, strategic and political maneuvering.”

The leftist alliance celebrated the no-confidence vote backed by the far-right as the bloc’s leading France Unbowed party leader Jean-Luc Melenchon called to “find a way out” from the elite-centric system, urging France to “form the Sixth Republic.”

Mathilde Panot, a France Unbowed lawmaker, described the vote as “a powerful signal for the whole country,” which shows “the only sovereign in a republic and a democracy is the people,”

What is next?