At least 26 people were killed and dozens injured on Friday in a crash between two minibuses in western Ivory Coast, the transport ministry has said.

The collision on the Daloa-Issia road left "26 killed, 10 of whom were burned, and 28 injured," Oumar Sacko, director general of land transport, said in a statement.

A ministry team was dispatched to the scene and an investigation was launched "to shed full light on the circumstances of the accident with its heavy human and material toll," the statement added.

Fatal road accidents are frequent in Ivory Coast, due to the poor state of some roads and vehicles, and to motorists who have not passed their driving test.

Last month, 20 people were killed in similar circumstances near the city of Gagnoa.