WORLD
3 MIN READ
Ukraine receives second batch of F16 fighter jets from Denmark — Zelenskyy
"The second batch of F-16s from Denmark has arrived in Ukraine. This is an example of leadership in defending lives that sets Denmark apart," Zelenskyy says.
Ukraine receives second batch of F16 fighter jets from Denmark — Zelenskyy
The announcement comes as Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region marks a day of mourning for 10 people killed in a Russian attack on Friday. / Photo: AP Archive
December 7, 2024

Denmark has delivered a second batch of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said as he travelled to Paris to meet with top politicians and dignitaries.

"The second batch of F-16s from Denmark has arrived in Ukraine. This is an example of leadership in defending lives that sets Denmark apart," Zelenskyy said in a post on X on Saturday.

The announcement comes as Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region marks a day of mourning for 10 people killed in a Russian attack on Friday.

A further 24 people, including two children, were injured when a missile struck a local service station, said regional Gov. Ivan Fedorov.

Another three people were killed in a strike on the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih on Friday, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said.

RelatedDeadly Russian strikes hit Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia and Kryvyi Rih

'Real peace'

Recommended

Addressing the attacks, Zelenskyy said that Russian President Vladimir Putin did not seek “real peace."

Putin “only seeks the ability to treat any country this way, with bombs, missiles, and all other forms of violence,” Zelenskyy said. “Only through strength can we resist this. And only through strength can real peace be established.”

Zelenskyy is due to meet other world leaders on Saturday, including French President Emmanuel Macron, at an event in Paris celebrating the renovationofNotreDameCathedral after a devastating fire in 2019.

US president-elect Donald Trump is among those expected to be in attendance, with European leaders keen to cultivate the incoming leader's favour to persuade him to maintain support for Ukraine against Russia’s three-year war. It’s not clear whether Trump will meet Zelenskyy.

Russia's Defence Ministry, on the other hand, said on Saturday that its forces had taken Berestky, a small village close to the embattled town of Kurakhove in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia