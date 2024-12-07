Denmark has delivered a second batch of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said as he travelled to Paris to meet with top politicians and dignitaries.

"The second batch of F-16s from Denmark has arrived in Ukraine. This is an example of leadership in defending lives that sets Denmark apart," Zelenskyy said in a post on X on Saturday.

The announcement comes as Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region marks a day of mourning for 10 people killed in a Russian attack on Friday.

A further 24 people, including two children, were injured when a missile struck a local service station, said regional Gov. Ivan Fedorov.

Another three people were killed in a strike on the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih on Friday, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said.

'Real peace'